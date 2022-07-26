Rolls-Royce names former BP exec Tufan Erginbilgic as CEO

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc named oil-industry veteran Tufan Erginbilgic as its next chief executive officer, replacing Warren East when he steps down at the end of this year, according to Bloomberg.

Erginbilgic, 62, spent 20 years at BP Plc, and in his most recent role before leaving in 2020 led the firm’s downstream business, responsible for refining, petrochemicals and service-station activities, London-based Rolls said in a statement on July 26. He is currently a partner at private-equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.