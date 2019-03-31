App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred

Under the new return filing format, taxpayers who have no purchases, no output tax liability and no input tax credit in any quarter of the financial year would have to file one 'Nil' return for the entire quarter.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The pilot project envisaged for rolling out simplified monthly GST return forms from April 1 has been deferred and the new forms would be made available once they the notified and the software is ready.

The GST Council had in July last year decided that the simplified GST return forms -- Sahaj and Sugam -- would be rolled out on a pilot basis from April 1, 2019, while mandatory filing across the country would kick in from July.

In July last year, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had come out with the draft GST returns forms and sought comments from stakeholders.

Under the new return filing format, taxpayers who have no purchases, no output tax liability and no input tax credit in any quarter of the financial year would have to file one 'Nil' return for the entire quarter. Facility for filing quarterly return shall also be available by an SMS.

The new return filing format would replace the current requirement of filing final sales return GSTR-1; but as per the plan, summary sales return GSTR-3B would continue for some time.

"The pilot project of new return filing has been deferred. New date would be decided. The forms would be notified first; following which, the pilot would be launched. Systems are being developed for the new forms," an official said.

Small taxpayers, with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore in the last financial year, can file quarterly return with monthly payment of taxes on self-declaration basis.

The return form 'Sahaj' is for businesses which make supplies to only consumers (B2C). It includes details of outward supplies and inward supplies attracting reverse charge as well as summary of inward supplies for claiming input tax credit (ITC).

Also, such B2C businesses will have to show harmonised system nomenclature (HSN)-wise summary of supplies and interest and late fee liability details along with payment of tax and verification. HSN is a code number to specify a particular product.

Besides, businesses making supplies to both businesses (B2B) and consumers (B2C) have to file returns form 'Sugam'. It includes summary of supplies made and tax liability, summary of inward supplies for claiming ITC, along with details of interest due and tax payment.

When goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out from July 1, 2017, a three-stage monthly return filing system was set up -- GSTR-1 (sales return), GSTR-2 (purchase return) and GSTR-3 (final returns based on GSTR-1 and 2 matching).

However, with businesses facing trouble, the GST Council decided in November 2017 to keep filing of GSTR-2 and 3 in abeyance. It also introduced a simpler GSTR-3B to facilitate easier return filing and tax payment.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Business #GST #India

