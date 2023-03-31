 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolex finally joins luxury watch herd peddling titanium timepieces

Bloomberg
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

This year Watches and Wonders in Geneva, Switzerland, a bit of lighter fare was on the menu. Titanium sports watches appeared among the offerings at haute horology’s most important trade show of the year, from Rolex, Oris, Grand Seiko, Chopard, Ulysse Nardin, Hublot, Zenith and other brands.

The Chopard Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF in titanium. Photographer: Chris Rovzar/Bloomberg

In recent years, sports watches have been all the rage: sleek pendulums of steel and gold that give weight to each swing of the wrist. For many, it was a badge of honor to heft something so heavy—as if wearing anything less demonstrated a lack of responsibility.

Rolex’s $14,050 Yacht-Master was particularly notable. It’s the second-ever all-titanium watch from the brand, after last fall’s debut of the  Deepsea Challenge. Because it’s so light, titanium should be a natural fit for a watch like the Yacht-Master, which is intended to be used for sports.

“It’s a sailing watch. Titanium being as durable as it is makes it pretty appealing for a sports watch,” says Max Traber, a watch specialist at Bonhams. The material is hypoallergenic and has a high tensile strength. “It’s just much more resistant to things than any other metal. And when you’re doing an activity where you’re lifting your arms to pull ropes and to hoist the jib or mainsail, it’s nice to have something that isn’t so heavy on your wrist.”