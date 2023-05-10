Rohit Sharma regaining explosive form crucial for MI and Team India's success

Rohit Sharma

When Rohit Sharma strode out to hit Australia’s Josh Hazlewood of all the bowlers over mid-on for a one-bounce four, the struggling Mumbai Indians captain seemed to prove his former India team-mate Virender Sehwag’s statement correct.

The explosive former India opener had said that Rohit was not battling bowlers but himself. “There is a mental block. There’s nothing wrong with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, he will make up for all the previous matches,” Sehwag had recently told the host broadcasters.

Poor IPL run

Rohit’s last five consecutive innings in IPL read 2 versus Gujarat Titans, 3 versus Rajasthan Royals, 0 each against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings and 7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The dubious record of having the most ‘ducks’ in IPL (16) only rubbed salt to the injury.

For a legend of IPL and limited-overs format to be going through this rough patch – his worst run in IPL, worse than the previous run of four consecutive single-digit scores in 2017, which he began with scores of 3, 2, 4 and 0 – it does not bode well for himself, his team and his fans.

Experts have been calling for his head, with the former India captain and chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth saying that he would not even have Rohit in his XI while the legendary Sunil Gavaskar suggesting Rohit take a break from IPL to be fresh for the World Test Championship final against Australia, less than a month away at The Oval in London.

When things don’t go your way, they can go wrong for an extended period, your mind gets cluttered with unwanted thoughts. Thankfully for Rohit, despite his recent failures, Mumbai Indians have been winning, their latest victory on Tuesday, against RCB propelling them to the third spot, up from eighth. Many believe that Rohit is saving his best for last and that as long as the team continues to do well, his poor form shouldn't be a concern. Like in 2017 when he began poorly with those four single-digit scores but he recovered well to lead MI to their third IPL title.

The manner in which Rohit has been dismissed you can only blame him and give credit to the bowlers, and in dismissal against CSK in Chennai, to MS Dhoni’s intelligence. Falling to a leading edge to Titans captain Hardik Pandya’s bowling, failing to read the slower one from RR’s Sandeep Sharma only to be bowled, reaching out to a widish one from PBKS’ Rishi Dhawan to be caught at deep point, playing an unorthodox scoop to top-edge Deepak Chahar that landed straight to Ravindra Jadeja at the backward point were all Rohit’s self-destruction.

And, his latest dismissal, stepping out to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and trying to defend, only to miss the line and be trapped leg before with the DRS showing all three reds even if there was quite a distance for the ball to travel. There was little the umpires could do if the ball straightened and was going on to hit the stumps.

Rohit’s average this IPL, in which he has only one 50 (65 against Delhi Capitals), has dropped by a massive 12 runs per innings, from 29.83 to 17.36 over the last five inglorious visits. Perhaps, the next match against Titans at Wankhede on Friday, against whom his poor run began, will see the Rohit of yore again.

It is important for himself, for Mumbai Indians and Team India that Rohit fires from all cylinders at the earliest.

Is captaining taking a toll?

Former India batting coach and currently the head coach of RCB, Sanjay Bangar, said that captaining the country in all the formats and also the IPL franchise is taking a toll on Rohit.

Answering a question from Moneycontrol about Rohit’s lean patch, Bangar said, “It’s a tough one for me to understand. The only games that we track Rohit are obviously looking at how the tournament has gone on and how he has been dismissed. There’s not much input for me to give on Rohit. He has been playing for a long period. Captaining India in all formats and captaining the franchise as well does take an emotional toll. It is mentally taxing as well.

“In a tournament like the IPL, the energy a captain has to spend towards planning and strategy also may have a little bit of an effect. But he knows it. He has done it for long periods. For the sake of Mumbai Indians and the sake of Indian cricket, we hope he returns to his normal run-scoring routines and very important for us he fires and does really well in the WTC final.”

The prospect of playing the WTC final at The Oval, where he scored 127 on his last visit in 2021 and where India won by 157 runs, should spur Rohit.

It is often said that a batsman going through a lean patch is just one hit away from regaining his touch. Something similar happened to Suryakumar Yadav, who went through a lean phase, falling to first-ball ‘ducks’ four times in six competitive innings. His run of scores read 0, 0, 0 (all three ODIs against Australia), 15, 1, 0 (in the first three innings this IPL). But then, he has undergone a turnaround to play the way he is known to and winning matches almost single-handedly, the latest being his 35-ball 83 to make light work of RCB’s 199 at the Wankhede.

T20 constraints

Bangar explained: “What happens in the T20 format is you do not have the luxury of time because you are often chasing 200. You can’t play yourself. You have to go after the bowlers from the first ball or at least try and put pressure on the opposition. You saw what Rohit tried to do against Josh Hazlewood, jumping out on the first ball. Normally that is something you don’t see from a batsman who is not amongst the runs. Those are the demands of the T20 game. If you are scoring runs and are in form, you look to cash in on that form. But if you are not amongst the runs, it becomes slightly difficult because you have to make sure your approach does not hurt the overall benefit of the team.”

Rohit’s MI coaches say that he has been hitting the ball cleanly in the nets. Bowlers who face the heat of Rohit’s bat in the practice sessions vouch for it. Premier left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff, who was the most successful MI bowler against RCB (3/36), hoped Rohit is not far from bouncing back to form.

To another question from Moneycontrol, the 33-year-old Behrendorff from New South Wales, said on Tuesday night: “I loved the intent Rohit came out with tonight, stepping down the wicket and taking on the bowlers, which was really good to see. He is hitting the ball really well in the nets but has not translated often at the moment in the middle. We know how good Rohit is. He is absolutely a class player and he might just need a couple of good shots to really bounce back to form. We are excited to see how he goes in the next few games.”

The fourth highest run accumulator in IPL with 6,070 runs in 238 matches after Virat Kohli (7,044 in 234), Shikhar Dhawan (6,593 in 214) and David Warner (6,211 in 172), Rohit has gone through rough patches before and bounced back. He knows how to do it.

And, when he does it, the opposition will only run for cover.