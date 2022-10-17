Roche Pharma sets up data analytics center in Hyderabad, second in India

With an aim to provide innovative data driven solutions, Roche Pharma has set up a state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Center of Excellence (GATE) here, which will be second such center in India. According to an official release, the center will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience and business outcomes.

With the latest expansion, GATE will have a total head count of 100 by end of 2022 and has expansion plans, it said. The announcement was made after Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao's meeting with V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO, Roche Pharma.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Life Sciences, Telangana were also present during the meeting. Rama Rao had met Chairman of Roche Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May and had presented about Hyderabad's vibrant ecosystem.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Rama Rao said that "I'm delighted to welcome Roche Pharma to Hyderabad, as they join the long list of marquee global companies, which have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centers."

Emmanuel said, "India has always been a global leader when it comes to IT, analytics and data sciences. Roche is proud to partner and leverage on India's technology leadership by expanding operation of GATE. We are developing Data Science and Advanced Analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps etc in the future." Centres like GATE will also benefit the country by building knowledge base in rapidly emerging areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, he added.