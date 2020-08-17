Robinhood raises $200 million at $11.2 billion valuation

The latest funding round is widely being touted as a precursor to Robinhood's IPO

Stock trading app Robinhood on August 17 announced that it raised a $200 million Series G funding round from a new investor, New York-based D1 Capital Partners.

The latest funding round values the popular stock trading app at $11.2 billion, a jump of nearly $3 billion from the $8.6 billion valuation it received last month when it raised $320 million.

This was after the company's Series F funding round in May wherein it raised $280 million, a deal which then valued Robinhood at $8.3 billion. The capital raise was led by existing investor Sequoia Capital, with participation from existing and new investors including NEA, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and Unusual Ventures.

