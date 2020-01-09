App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Roadshows under 'Brand Canada' to be held across 10 Indian cities to attract investment

The initiative will see Canadian provinces and companies travel to Indian cities between January and March in an effort to bring both countries closer through investment and business opportunities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indo-Canadian Business Chamber and Air Canada on January 9 announced 'Brand Canada', a 10-city roadshow in India supported by the Trade Commissioner Service of the Government of Canada.

The initiative will see Canadian provinces and companies travel to Indian cities between January and March in an effort to bring both countries closer through investment and business opportunities.

"India and Canada are natural partners with mutual priorities and policy initiatives. While the two countries have a busy trade corridor, there is still untapped potential in the tier-II cities of India. As part of our continuous efforts to enhance trade and investment, the primary objective is to take the Canada story and the economic brand to the interior parts of India," said Nadira Hamid, chief executive officer, Indo-Canadian Business Chamber.

Andrew Smith, minister (commercial), High Commission of Canada in India, said, under 'Modi 2.0', India intends to double its economy to USD 5 trillion by 2025.

The cities of India will become economic powerhouses to help propel India to achieve that USD 5 trillion goal and partnering with Canadian businesses will help the country achieve that, he added.

The first event is scheduled for January 13, 2020, in Gurugram and will move to cities like Indore, Jaipur, Aurangabad, Pune, Baroda, Bhubaneshwar, Ludhiana and Mysore. It will conclude on March 27 in Visakhapatnam.

These will be day-long events in each city with talks, presentations, discussions as well as trade kiosks that will help further accelerate ease of doing business in Canada for Indian investments.


First Published on Jan 9, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Canada #India

