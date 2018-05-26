Road to 2019 election looks tough as BJP fails to garner a majority in Karnataka

Nikhil Kamath

The election results in Karnataka were announced on May 15 with neither the two major national parties, the BJP and the Congress nor the popular regional party, Janata Dal Secular (JDS), locked in a clear majority to form the Government singlehandedly.

With the BJP Government completing four years in office on May 26, opinions vary on their achievements from what they initially set out to do, although there is no clear mandate on their popularity.

Although most of the pre-poll estimates anticipated a hung house, as the initial numbers poured in on the result day, it looked like the BJP would win a clear directive, shattering predictions of opinion polls, yet again.

The stock markets which remained cautious at the open, quickly latched on to gains after sensing another victory for the BJP, with both the primary indices; the Sensex and the Nifty, soaring more than a percent by noon, to the highest since 2nd February this year and within striking distance of all-time highs, before news of the Congress and JDS forging an alliance trickled in.

The stock markets not only reversed all the earlier gains but ended the volatile session in the negative, as the outcome of the election results titled against the BJP.

HD Kumaraswamy’s government passed the floor test after a voice vote on Friday. 117 MLAs voted in its favour. BJP MLAs had staged a walkout before the floor test.

The market remained volatile till last week but gathered some pace in the last two days. The Nifty which closed at 10,605 is still lower than the top made formed on the results day around 10,930.

In the aftermath of the results, markets were seen extending the slump even as the numbers game began to unfold, with three parties staking claim to form the Government in the state.

So, why did the outcome of the Karnataka elections lead to a negative sentiment in the stock markets, especially after the BJP has been on a winning spree in most of the other state elections held in the last couple of years?

Firstly, stock markets are driven by sentiments. During elections, the outcome holds precedence over all other economic and social factors.

Secondly, the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to hold sway in spite of a number of controversial political and economic decisions. The failure of demonetisation and the recently introduced long-term capital gains tax in equities come to the fore.

Thirdly, Karnataka for the most part has been ruled by a non- BPJ government and is the third largest state in India in terms of GSDP growth, according to the RBI.

The state’s GDP from 2012- 2016 is upwards of 7.5 percent, only behind Gujarat and West Bengal. A win here will not only have increased the BJP’s count from the 22 states it currently heads, either independently or as a coalition, it would also be in charge of one of India’s most developed states.

Fourthly, the results would give an indication on what to expect from the other BJP ruled states going in for polls later this year, especially Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Most importantly, the Karnataka elections was seen as a test of BJP’s popularity, especially that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on whose plank the party has made major inroads in the last few years.

According to political analysts, with general elections scheduled in mid-2019, any negative outcome will dent the party’s optimism to replicate the performance in 2014, dashing hopes of a second term.

Looking at the correlation between stock markets and the outcome of the recently held assembly elections, historically, investors have favoured the political party at the centre to win state-run elections as well, since it gives them more leeway to carry out economic and political reforms in the face of a depleted opposition.

So, the loss in Karnataka was definitely a setback to the ruling BJP with the negative sentiment echoing in the stock markets as well.

While the negative outlook is likely to continue in the short-term, it won’t be long before investors begin to focus their attention on the country’s fundamentals.

With Q4 corporate earnings announcements in full swing, it could be a matter of days before the election frenzy that’s taken a toll on the markets quietly takes a backseat.

The author is Co-founder & Head of Trading, Zerodha. The views and investment tips expressed by brokerage firms on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.