Road Ministry to construct 12,500 km of highways in FY24: Official

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, MoRTH, said Rs 10,000 crore is planned to be raised through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) mode in FY 2023-24.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has put plans in place to maintain the pace of highway development and construct 12,500 km of highways in the current financial year, a senior official on Wednesday said.

"MoRTH has put plans in place to maintain the pace of highway development, with a strong pipeline of projects across the country.

"For 2023-24, MoRTH has taken up targets to award 12,000 km and construct 12,500 km of highways in the country," she told PTI.