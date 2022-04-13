English
    RLDA invites bids for leasing 50,010sq m of land in Chennai

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the statutory body of Indian Railways, has invited bids for development of a railway plot into a warehouse at Thiruvottiyur, the company said on Wednesday.

    The plot covers an area of 50,010 square metre and would be leased for 30 years, a press release said.

    "With the growth in e-commerce across the country, demand for warehousing space is at an all-time high. The proposed site will be an ideal location for big e-commerce companies to set up warehouses to meet the ever-increasing logistics demand,” RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

    The reserve price for the site was Rs 25.3 crore and the last date for e-bid submission is May 17.

    The online pre-bid meeting held on April 7 and several logistics firms showed interest on the land parcel, the release added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Chennai #Rail Land Development Authority #RLDA
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 04:41 pm
