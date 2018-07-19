App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

RJio 'Monsoon Hungama' offer on JioPhone to start from July 20

In the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Ambani had announced that the scheme will begin from July 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has advanced by a day the launch of its monsoon 'hungama' scheme that would offer its JioPhone to customers for Rs 501 , to July 20, a company source said.

In the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, Ambani had announced that the scheme will begin from July 21.

"Jio will start monsoon hungama scheme from 5.01 pm on July 20. Even the timing has been kept to reflect effective price of the phone," the source told PTI.

Under the present scheme, mobile subscribers using feature of any brand can exchange it with new JioPhone for effective price of Rs 501 -- a price for which Reliance Industries Limited's telecom arm in 2003 had offered mobile phone to consumers.

related news

Back in 2003, when Reliance Infocomm (now Reliance Communications) had launched the scheme in the same name it was under control of Mukesh Ambani.

The scheme in 2003 had led to sharp increase in market share of the company and according to a leading telecom entrepreneur it had raised question on survival of other leading mobile operators in the market .

Reliance Infocomm came under control of Anil Ambani after division of assets between the two brothers in 2005.

According to the source, Reliance Jio will announce terms and condition of the scheme tomorrow.

From August 15 onward , both existing and new, JioPhone users will also get to access Facebook, WhatsApp and Youtube.

In his speech on RIL annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani had said that 25 million people have opted for JioPhone and the company is now looking to get 100 million consumers of JioPhone.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.