Rivian scraps plan to make electric vans in Europe with Mercedes

Dec 12, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September, which included plans to invest in and jointly operate an existing Mercedes vans plant.

Rivian Automotive Inc. is walking away from plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG, aborting a deal signed just three months ago to share costs and quickly scale up production.

Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September, which included plans to invest in and jointly operate an existing Mercedes vans plant, the Irvine, California based company said in a statement Monday. Rivian will instead focus on its own consumer and commercial products.

“At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian,” Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in the statement.

The end of the short-lived plan caps a difficult year for Rivian, which has struggled to gain ground on electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. The company builds two consumer models at its plant in Normal, Illinois: the battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S sport utility vehicle. It also has a deal to build 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest shareholders.

That diversified product lineup helped stoke interest in Rivian’s November 2021 initial public offering. Its listing was the sixth-biggest in US history and gave it a war chest of billions of dollars to scale and grow. Expanding manufacturing outside of the US was a priority, and Rivian explored its own site in Europe, Bloomberg News reported.

Production Snags