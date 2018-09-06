App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rivals Flipkart and Amazon may generate close to $3 billion in annual Diwali sales

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is the biggest showdown in the online shopping industry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online retail giants Flipkart and Amazon are expected to generate close to $3 billion worth of sales as they battle each other during their annual five-day festive sales during Diwali next month. The gross merchandise value (GMV) generated in the e-commerce industry could touch $2.5-3 billion this year, implying a double from last year’s festive sales, according to reports.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is the biggest showdown in the online shopping industry. The two rivals have reportedly set ambitious targets this year to outdo the other. Typically, e-commerce players generate a majority of their annual sales during the festive season sales.

These sales decide the trajectory of the companies’ performance in the coming quarters.

Sreedhar Prasad, Partner at KPMG, told Livemint, “If you look at the number of people who purchase high-value products during the sale season, it’s gone up significantly over the past few years and will continue to do so. This kind of consumer behaviour was not common earlier.”

He added that people are shifting from offline to online market and are more confident in ordering big items like TV and fridges. “It will be interesting to see how the fight plays out between the top two-three players during the sale season, given that we are going to see a massive spike in online orders during this period,” he said.

This is the first annual Diwali sale for Flipkart after being acquired by Walmart. Amazon has also made the sale a priority as it has been lagging Flipkart for most of the past two years. Both companies have much at stake ahead of this sale.

Amazon has infused close to Rs 2,700 crore in its Indian arm, bringing its investment in India to $4 billion. Flipkart’s monthly burn rate is reportedly $80 million, which would go up significantly during the sale season.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 01:31 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #E-commerce #Flipkart #India #Walmart

