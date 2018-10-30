Rival airlines say IndiGo using heft to squeeze them out: Report

Rival airlines have accused IndiGo alleging that it is using its fleet size and financial might to squeeze them out of the market, The Economic Times reported.

The airlines claim that the low-cost carrier has been launching flights at time slots similar to that of other airlines, lowering their yields and forcing them to discontinue or reduce flights on those routes, the report said.

The remark comes when India’s airline industry is struggling because of rising fuel prices and a weak rupee.

Last week, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote to the Aviation Ministry, urging it to intervene into a similar situation on the Agartala-Kolkata route where IndiGo allegedly forced SpiceJet to stop flights.

"The withdrawal of flights by SpiceJet created a monopolistic situation for IndiGo Airlines, resulting in a sharp increase in airfares," Deb told Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, in his letter reviewed by the paper.

Deb added that the airfare from Agartala to Kolkata has already shot up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

"We get an impression that IndiGo Airlines is now trying to exploit this situation by withdrawing more flights, which will result in a further increase in airfares to their benefit. This, in our view, certainly calls for intervention from the ministry of civil aviation."

IndiGo has denied the accusations, saying that increasing capacity is part of its strategy to remain competitive. It further said that it would continue to add flights to Agartala as and when demand increases. Currently, IndiGo said that it has 10 daily departures out of Agartala.