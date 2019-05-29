RITES Ltd Q4 PAT rises 70% to Rs 132 cr

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd May 29 posted a 70.1 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 131.82 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.46 crore in the year-ago period, RITES Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its standalone revenue during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 761.84 crore, compared with Rs 571.35 crore in the year-ago period.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that the focus on execution has resulted in excellent results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

"We have exceeded the performance targets for 2018-19 and made significant strides in business growth and project delivery," RITES Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said.

RITES Ltd is a mini-ratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India having diversified services and geographical reach.