App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

RITES Ltd Q4 PAT rises 70% to Rs 132 cr

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.46 crore in the year-ago period, RITES Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd May 29 posted a 70.1 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 131.82 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.46 crore in the year-ago period, RITES Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its standalone revenue during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 761.84 crore, compared with Rs 571.35 crore in the year-ago period.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that the focus on execution has resulted in excellent results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

"We have exceeded the performance targets for 2018-19 and made significant strides in business growth and project delivery," RITES Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said.

RITES Ltd is a mini-ratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India having diversified services and geographical reach.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:36 pm

tags #Business #Results #RITES Ltd

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.