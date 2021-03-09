English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Riskcovry raises $5 million in Series A funding

Insurance technology startup Riskcovry will use the funds to invest in its data science team and products, build new insurance products and quadruple its partner network in the next 18 months

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Insurance technology startup Riskcovry has raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India. The same included DMI Sparkle Fund and Pentathlon Ventures.

This comes after it raised $1.25 million in a pre-Series A round in May 2020 led by Better Capital, Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund and Varanium Capital – all of whom also participated this time, The Economic Times reported.

The firm will use the funds to invest in its data science team and products, build new insurance products and quadruple its partner network in the next 18 months, it added.

According to Co-Founder Chiranth Patil said, “Riskcovry wants to enable businesses whose core business is not selling insurance and “save them time and effort by providing technology, teams and processes.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digitisation of the insurance value chain, he added.

Close

Related stories

Founders Sorabh Bhandari, Patil, Suvendu Prusty and Vidya Sridharan in a joint statement called the pandemic an “inflection point” which had accelerated digital adoption.

“Our goal is to make insurance as ubiquitous as digital payments by powering digitisation across the insurance value chain in India,” they added.

A business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) insurtech startup, Riskcovry was founded in 2018 and is based in Mumbai. It offers plug-and-play insurance infrastructure and technology to 50 partner companies to distribute insurance products and services to their end customers.

It is on track to sell 200,000 insurance policies in FY22, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #funding #India #insurance #Riskcovry #Startup #Technology
first published: Mar 9, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.