Rising raw material prices put a lid on FMCG ad spends in FY23

Advertisement spends of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Companies amped up in FY23 as compared to FY22, however, advertisement spends as a percentage of revenue has held its ground, showing no stark difference, according to data compiled from Bloomberg.

Advertisement spends as a percentage of revenue were lower in FY23 as high raw material prices in the first half of FY23 restrained FMCG companies from splurging on advertisements. “FMCG companies had reduced advertising spends in FY23 to maintain their gross margin levels,” said Alok Shah, consumer analyst at Ambit Capital. He further said that advertisement spends are under the control of the company and can be altered unlike employee costs, or raw material costs.

Prices of key raw materials like palm oil, wheat, and sugar were up in Q1FY23. According to Incred Research, palm oil prices surged 54 percent year-on-year (YoY), while wheat costs were up 21.5 percent on a YoY basis. Sugar prices increased 6.5 percent YoY in the same period.

Another reason for reduced advertising expenditures was the diminished competitive landscape from local businesses. During periods of rampant inflation, local players often withdraw from the market due to their inability to transfer the burden of soaring raw material costs onto consumers – a move that larger players can effectively execute. “If there is no competition, there is no need for branding and advertising,” said a consumer analyst who wishes to not be named.

Interestingly, while many were tightening their advertising budgets, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products chose a different path, cranking up their advertising investments. The secret behind this? Britannia Industries unleashed new products in the second half of the year. The company launched Winkin Cow rich milk shakes and coconut water in Q4FY24. It also launched a new orange flavour in croissants. Britannia Industries’ advertisement spends increased 61 percent in FY23 as compared to FY22.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited increased its advertisement spends after the acquisition of Raymond’s FMCG business. The company’s advertisement spends increased 20 percent in FY23 as compared with FY22.

Has it reached pre-COVID 19 levels?

Advertising spends as a percentage of revenue are near the pre-COVID 19 levels, but have not reached that point.

“As raw material costs are easing, the companies will spend more on advertising going ahead,” said the consumer analyst on condition of anonymity. He also said that the number in FY24 would be greater than FY23.

