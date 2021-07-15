Rising oil prices upset long-haul plans of airlines, delay recovery

Vistara had applied for permission to fly non-stop to the United States and holds permission to fly post September 1.

Few sectors are as impacted as aviation by the pandmic. With travel coming to a standstill and recovery not on the horizon even with vaccination, airlines have been finding it tough to stay aloft.

A year and half since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered, the world is nowhere close to where it was in any sphere. Aviation is reeling under the pandemic slowdown.

A few governments bailed out their airlines while another few extended lines of credit or cheaper loans. Without any significant help, aviation in India is struggling. But come to think of it, the aviation industry has been struggling even before the pandemic.

A fast-paced vaccination and possibility of opening up offer hope for airlines. In that context, the rise in fuel prices coupled with higher inflation and higher airport charges could not have come at a worse time for the industry. These are a huge setback for airlines, with the likelihood that the recovery will further be delayed.

What is expected post COVID-19?

Airlines have been upbeat that the pandemic will lead to passengers ditching the traditional hub and spoke model of airlines and look for direct flights to avoid mixing with more crowds at hubs and changing flights.

Vistara, the TATA-SIA joint venture, had applied for permission to fly non-stop to the United States and holds permission to fly post September 1. Likewise, IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, is betting on narrowbody long-haul aircraft to fly to places within the 7- hour radius from India as part of its expansion ambitions.

Globally, all airlines are betting big on non-stops and airlines have focused on retiring larger and four-engined aircraft. The last few years have seen massive expansion of services between India and the United States. Air Canada returned to India.

The last couple of days have seen new flights between cities in the United States to the holiday destination of Dubrovnik in Croatia. Holiday destinations are opening up in Europe and vaccinated travellers are welcome. The typical destinations which were a one-stop are now seeing direct connections!

Oil, Dollar and Dhoka

The eternal argument that fuel comprises nearly 40 percent of the costs for airlines and thus needs taxation soaps has not cut teeth with successive governments. For IndiGo, the fuel cost stood at 34 percent in Q3 of FY 19-20, the last full quarter of operations before the pandemic.

The costs linked to leasing, maintenance and overhaul are primarily in US dollars as the lessor contracts are signed in such a manner. For IndiGo, another 18 percent were aircraft and engine rentals as well as supplementary rentals and aircraft repair and maintenance charges.

Brent crude averaged at around $59 to a barrel for Q3 of FY 19-20 while rupee traded at 70.52 to a dollar in the same quarter. Brent crude is at $75.24 to a barrel as of yesterday, making it expensive by 27.52 percent while rupee is trading at 74.51 to a dollar, a slide of 5.6 percent. Both of these negatively impact the airline’s finances.

Oil and long hauls are not best friends

Singapore Airlines operated the world’s longest flight between Singapore and New York with the A340-500s. The carrier had withdrawn in 2013 when oil was north of $100 per barrel. From mid-2010 to mid-2014, oil was above $80 per barrel with five spokes above the $100/barrel mark.

This was the time when many airports lost the long hauls. American Airlines pulled out of India in 2012. Air Canada pulled out of India in 2005. Both the airlines have either returned or have announced flights to India.

Oil has now crossed $70 a barrel and has been there for two months now with no sign of sliding back. Business activity has picked up across the world and there has not been any agreement in OPEC+ on increasing production. This is going to act as a catalyst for further increase in prices.

Tail Note

We are looking at two diverging things at the same time. A need to have non-stops due to the changed environment arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing fuel price which inhibits airlines from operating long haul flights.

If there is a silver lining this time around, it is the fact that airliners today are more fuel efficient and cheaper to operate than what they were a decade ago. But not all airlines have the B787-9 or the A350 and even when these are part of the fleet, it is only part of the solution and not the complete one.

As travel opens up, a sliding rupee and climbing oil will be the double whammy which airlines will have to watch for closely.