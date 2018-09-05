Rising mobile usage is reshaping retail business, says Facebook India's executive

With messaging on the rise, the internet-linked mobile usage is set to reshape the retail business with mobile moving from being a mere technology to consumer behavior, according to Prateek Sinha, Industry Manager, Retail and eCommerce, Facebook India.

Addressing Day 1 of the India Retail Forum 2018, Sinha said, “By 2020, mobile will drive majority of all sales but 90 percent plus of these sales will still occur in stores.”

The mobile is increasingly reshaping the retail business with 2.2 hours mobile usage per day per young adult and 80 percent users using net on their mobile while watching TV, he said.

As mobile is disrupting business, its influences on sales are on the rise with increasing co-existence of offline and online retail.

According to Sinha, influences of mobile on business indicate a market size of $66 billion constituting 65 percent of branded sales. While 76 percent of mobile users explore products, 42 percent use it for transaction and purchase.

With people wanting experiences that enable expressions and reactions and when messengers and Instagram stories are on the rise, the traditional brands too are joining in to capture the value of personalization.

As a result, from a 12-second advertising message in the past, consumers now need to connect in 2.8 seconds or the message is likely to get lost, Sinha said.