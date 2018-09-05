Rising mobile usage is reshaping retail business, says Facebook India's executive

The mobile is increasingly reshaping the retail business with 2.2 hours mobile usage per day per young adult, said Prateek Sinha, Industry Manager, Retail and eCommerce, Facebook India
With messaging on the rise, the internet-linked mobile usage is set to reshape the retail business with mobile moving from being a mere technology to consumer behavior, according to Prateek Sinha, Industry Manager, Retail and eCommerce, Facebook India.
Addressing Day 1 of the India Retail Forum 2018, Sinha said, “By 2020, mobile will drive majority of all sales but 90 percent plus of these sales will still occur in stores.”
According to Sinha, influences of mobile on business indicate a market size of $66 billion constituting 65 percent of branded sales. While 76 percent of mobile users explore products, 42 percent use it for transaction and purchase.