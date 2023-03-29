 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Rising India Summit: Ather, boAT's Aman Gupta recount their Make In India journey

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

During a panel discusson on making in India, Agnikul Cosmos' CEO and co-founder Srinath Ravichandran said that the start-up is aiming to launch its 3D- printed rocket in the next 30-45 days

Rising India

In what could be seen as an example of the long road that deep tech start-ups have to take towards attaining profitability, electric vehicle maker Ather Energy did not generate any revenue for the first five years of its incorporation, co-founder and CEO of the company Tarun Mehta said on the first day of Network 18's Rising India Summit held in New Delhi on March 29.

While speaking to Moneycontrol's start-up and tech editor Chandra Srikanth over a panel discussion on "Made in India: Rising Aspirations of Young India", Mehta said that for the first five years of Ather's establishment, the IIT-Madras incubated start-up had "zero revenue, zero customers and 350 engineers doing product development, nothing to show for it except prototypes".

It was only after they deployed their product in the market in 2018 that their fortunes turned. "In our 10 years, 90 percent of our revenue has come in the last year.  It's nine years of buildup, and in just one year, worth of actual proof has finally come out (sic)," Mehta said.

Mehta said this while speaking about Ather's 10-year journey that started at a time when electric two-wheelers were practically unheard of, forcing Ather, which was incubated in IIT-Madras, to build platforms and do engineering for their products from scratch.