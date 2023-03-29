Rising India Summit: Ather, boAT's Aman Gupta recount their Make In India journey

In what could be seen as an example of the long road that deep tech start-ups have to take towards attaining profitability, electric vehicle maker Ather Energy did not generate any revenue for the first five years of its incorporation, co-founder and CEO of the company Tarun Mehta said on the first day of Network 18's Rising India Summit held in New Delhi on March 29.

While speaking to Moneycontrol's start-up and tech editor Chandra Srikanth over a panel discussion on "Made in India: Rising Aspirations of Young India", Mehta said that for the first five years of Ather's establishment, the IIT-Madras incubated start-up had "zero revenue, zero customers and 350 engineers doing product development, nothing to show for it except prototypes".

It was only after they deployed their product in the market in 2018 that their fortunes turned. "In our 10 years, 90 percent of our revenue has come in the last year. It's nine years of buildup, and in just one year, worth of actual proof has finally come out (sic)," Mehta said.

Mehta said this while speaking about Ather's 10-year journey that started at a time when electric two-wheelers were practically unheard of, forcing Ather, which was incubated in IIT-Madras, to build platforms and do engineering for their products from scratch.

"I remember when we hired this testing lead from one of the legacy auto OEMs. He was like, no, we don't have test protocols for an electric vehicle. And our team started writing the first protocols -- to my knowledge -- for electric scooters in India," Mehta said, adding that they had to 1,000 tests per vehicle.

boAT's design mantra

Also present in the panel was boAT's CMO and co-founder (and Shark Tank fame) Aman Gupta, whose wearable brand is said to be the second largest in the global market segment after Apple. "I always used to say A for Apple and B for boAT," Gupta said in a lighter vein during the discussion.

His journey, too, like Ather's Tarun Mehta's, has not been an easy one. Gupta recounted how Indian brands, in the wearable segment, were "looked down upon" when compared to 'firangi' brands. However, he went on with the aim of changing the consumer mindset and making something Indian.

One of the things that he had to ensure for boAT, Gupta said, was getting the design right.

"Design is very critical... if you look at India, when we were doing audio (development), (we realised that) India likes bass. There is a song right with Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan "Baby ko Bass pasand hai'?" Gupta quipped, adding that their company was incorporated in 2015 and products were launched in 2017.

"So the product had to be made for the Indian ear. We have always liked drums, dhol. If you look at Bollywood music, Punjabi music.. EDM as you know, as a music genre. So, for us, we had to ensure that the bass is much harder than a normal earphone which is available," Gupta explained.

In the larger context, Gupta said that product designing in India is at the initial stage. "It is all getting developed as we speak," he added.

Making in India

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old also said that in the last quarter, boAT made 1 crore units of its wearable devices in India, buoyed by the various government schemes such as PLI and so on.

Gupta also announced that boAT has recently acquired a Singapore-based wearable company KaHA Technologies. "It's a Rs 300-400 crore buy for us and all the engineers are now based out of Bangalore and this (smartwatch) is being designed in India, because if you don't design in India and if you still assemble in India, slowly prices will get more expensive," he added.

Similarly, when asked about battery cell manufacturing in India, Ather Energy's Mehta said currently, the company's preference is in finding partners as opposed to running their own battery production line. However, in the long run, he said, it was "100 percent inevitable" that they would produce cells in the country.

"Almost every prediction right now will tell you India's headed towards 1.5 to 2 crore electric two-wheelers per annum by the end of this decade. This will require roughly about 100 gigawatt hours of lithium-ion cells," he said.

"To put that in context, that's more than double the world's global production of lithium-ion cells a couple of years back. So it's a very large number at that scale. You just can't even import that number of cells, you will need domestic production," he added.

Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos pointed out how different the country's space supply chain ecosystem is when compared to other sectors, such as the wearable industry or EVs.

"We've always been a little more self-reliant in space tech compared to any other general sector, because of the defence overlap (in the space sector). For us, more than 95 percent of the stuff, be it electronics or be it materials or manufacturing, all of those things are available well within India. For few sensors we have to go outside the country," Ravichandran said, adding that the start-up's 3D-printed rocket may be set for a test launch in 30-45 days.

For the semiconductor sector, Vivek Tyagi, Chairperson, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, assured that with time and money, India will start generating output in the segment.

"Be it for any sector, I think the first step for the country is to design and manufacture that electronic equipment in-house in India. Once you design and start buying raw material, like semiconductor chips, then automatically the global companies will start paying much more attention to semiconductors for that specific market," Tyagi said.

"But if the end equipment is getting imported from outside, then nobody is going to pay attention to manufacture chips here," he added.

Apart from that, during the panel discussion, Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp said that there will be a lot of consolidation in the second half of 2023, with the market moving towards productivity.