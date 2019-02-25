App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 25, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India Summit 2019 LIVE: More farmer suicides in India than Africa, says Kamal Nath

The annual event will bring together national and international dignitaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof.

highlights

  • Feb 25, 05:40 PM (IST)

  • Feb 25, 07:24 PM (IST)

    We have more farmers suicides than Africa

    "We have more farmers suicides than Africa, yet we say we have done a lot. This is absurd. You won't understand this sitting in ivory towers," says Kamal Nath when asked about farm loan waivers. "In the next 10 days, 25 lakh farmers will be able to stand up and say our loan has been waived... this is not the end of the problem," Kamal Nath adds.

  • Feb 25, 07:22 PM (IST)

    "Hasn't poverty been eradicated? The question is, what are you starting with? We started with a zero, they didn't start with a zero," says Kamal Nath when asked about the BJP's accusation that Congress could not eradicate poverty during their tenure. 

  • Feb 25, 07:20 PM (IST)

    "It is agriculture which generates so much of economic activity in this country... disposable income as opposed to income per capita," says Kamal Nath. "The challenge is how to create that disposable income," he adds. 

  • Feb 25, 07:19 PM (IST)

    "You can divide this country into rich and poor... but there is one division that we need to do... I am going to make this comment in jest: asses masses and classes," says Kamal Nath.  

  • Feb 25, 07:18 PM (IST)

    "When I came in, I saw this slogan, Rising India, why would the last elections have had the result they had? I heard Ministers talking about rural India, I was asking myself how many of them have been to village and contested elections?" says Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh 

  • Feb 25, 07:16 PM (IST)

    The third session, Matters of States, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now begun. 

  • Feb 25, 07:12 PM (IST)

    "Privatisation of banks is not the panacea of all the problems in this industry," Piyush Goyal said at Rising India Summit.

  • Feb 25, 07:11 PM (IST)

    "The biggest focus of our government is a good blend of growth and equity and is truly a remarkable achievement of this government," union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.   

  • Feb 25, 07:10 PM (IST)

    "When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. 

    "Coal is an issue that affects the power generation capability of this country. Within years of the BJP coming to power, we have surplus energy and coal-genrated energy is sustainable. This sort of result requires a focussed approach," Goyal added.  

  • Feb 25, 07:05 PM (IST)

    "We removed as much roadblock as possible, and the 2040 strategy for the civil aviation industry is already in place," Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

  • Feb 25, 07:02 PM (IST)

    "The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Union minister Suresh Prabhu said at Rising India Summit. 

  • Feb 25, 06:55 PM (IST)

    "Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • Feb 25, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Abuse of data to influence elections will not be tolerated, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

    To elections in the time of social media, Prasad said, "Social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. India respects the freedom of speech and expression on social media. However, any breach or abuse of data of Indians in order to influence the elections will not be tolerated."  

  • Feb 25, 06:49 PM (IST)

    "India is witnessing a digital transformation. The most important point is that because of this, India's poor is feeling empowered. For instance, consider Modi Care. Out of the 2 crore registrations of Ayushman Bharat, 1.5 crore are the poor," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the India Rising Summit.

  • Feb 25, 06:43 PM (IST)

    "This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.

  • Feb 25, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Need to focus on intellectual property created in India: Robin Raina

    "We need to differentiate between exports and exports related to intellectual property created in India. We don't see an MNC coming out of India. There has to be an absolute focus on intellectual property rights generation," says Robin Raina, CEO, Ebix Inc. 

  • Feb 25, 06:36 PM (IST)

    "While the government has created access through Ayushman Bharat, it has not helped to create infrastructure. We also need to look at cost, we are doing at one-tenth of the world cost... delivering healthcare is actually very expensive. The third is quality, there should be no compromise... government needs to invest in skilling. They have to allow corporatisation of medical education," says Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals 

  • Feb 25, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Need to focus on cost of doing business after ease of doing business: Subhash Chandra Garg

    "We need to concentrate on cost of doing business after ease of doing business," says Subhash Chandra Garg 

  • Feb 25, 06:29 PM (IST)

    'We have acted in wide range of areas, and one of the areas civil aviation is growing... is simply because a lot of support and focus has been given," says Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. 

  • Feb 25, 06:28 PM (IST)

    "We can do much more in terms of being an aviation superpower," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.

  • Feb 25, 06:26 PM (IST)

    "I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet. 

  • Feb 25, 06:25 PM (IST)

    "There is an aviation revolution happening in this country... It's been a terrific ride for the aviation space," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet

  • Feb 25, 06:23 PM (IST)

    "Now we need to raise our aims higher. We would not be satisfied with capturing Indian markets, we need to capture international markets..." says Subhash Chandra Garg.  ​

  • Feb 25, 06:20 PM (IST)

    "India's aspiration is getting clearly captured... with $10 trillion being our goal will drive our policies. In more concrete terms, I think going forward would not be as easy, it would require a lot of actions. One of the big things is to make factors of production very competitive," says DEA Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. 

  • Feb 25, 06:17 PM (IST)

    "We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," says Amitabh Kant. 

  • Feb 25, 06:15 PM (IST)

    The second session, 'Get Set Grow', with Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, Subhash Chandra Garg and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, among others, has started. 

  • Feb 25, 06:03 PM (IST)

    "Its been 70 years and so many human lives have been lost. Loss of human life is a loss, irrespective of which side of the border. I would request the countries to decide their borders, in terms of geography, and put an end to this dilemma," Sadhguru on national security and the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. 

  • Feb 25, 06:01 PM (IST)

    "Some people support those who raise their voice against the unity of this country, and once there is a terror attack, like the Pulwama attack, they go and hide behind their doors," Baba Ramdev said.

  • Feb 25, 05:56 PM (IST)

    "Paksitan which is now 'napaak' (impure) we should purify them. Pakistan's prime minister is a puppet in the hands of the army, he's impotent," Baba Ramdev on the Pulwama attack.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.