Rising India Summit 2019 LIVE: More farmer suicides in India than Africa, says Kamal Nath

Live now
Feb 25, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
We have more farmers suicides than Africa
Abuse of data to influence elections will not be tolerated, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Need to focus on intellectual property created in India: Robin Raina
Need to focus on cost of doing business after ease of doing business: Subhash Chandra Garg
Criticising Vedas has now become a fashion, says Ramdev
I am not against Brahmins, I am against Brahmanism, says Baba Ramdev
PM Modi expected to lay out his vision for country
We have more farmers suicides than Africa
"We have more farmers suicides than Africa, yet we say we have done a lot. This is absurd. You won't understand this sitting in ivory towers," says Kamal Nath when asked about farm loan waivers. "In the next 10 days, 25 lakh farmers will be able to stand up and say our loan has been waived... this is not the end of the problem," Kamal Nath adds.
"Hasn't poverty been eradicated? The question is, what are you starting with? We started with a zero, they didn't start with a zero," says Kamal Nath when asked about the BJP's accusation that Congress could not eradicate poverty during their tenure.
"It is agriculture which generates so much of economic activity in this country... disposable income as opposed to income per capita," says Kamal Nath. "The challenge is how to create that disposable income," he adds.
"You can divide this country into rich and poor... but there is one division that we need to do... I am going to make this comment in jest: asses masses and classes," says Kamal Nath.
"When I came in, I saw this slogan, Rising India, why would the last elections have had the result they had? I heard Ministers talking about rural India, I was asking myself how many of them have been to village and contested elections?" says Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh
The third session, Matters of States, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now begun.
"Privatisation of banks is not the panacea of all the problems in this industry," Piyush Goyal said at Rising India Summit.
"The biggest focus of our government is a good blend of growth and equity and is truly a remarkable achievement of this government," union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
"When we talk about minimum governance, we mean that the maximum work is done in minimum time," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.
"Coal is an issue that affects the power generation capability of this country. Within years of the BJP coming to power, we have surplus energy and coal-genrated energy is sustainable. This sort of result requires a focussed approach," Goyal added.
"We removed as much roadblock as possible, and the 2040 strategy for the civil aviation industry is already in place," Union Minister Suresh Prabhu
"The new industrial policy is ready and is awaiting cabinet approval. Whatever implements that we have put in, are ready to be executed – for instance, the industrial corridor," Union minister Suresh Prabhu said at Rising India Summit.
"Who is the mahamilaavat's prime ministerial candidate – Is it Mamata Banerjee? Is it Akhilesh Yadav? Is it Mayawati?" asks Ravi Shankar Prasad
Abuse of data to influence elections will not be tolerated, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
To elections in the time of social media, Prasad said, "Social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. India respects the freedom of speech and expression on social media. However, any breach or abuse of data of Indians in order to influence the elections will not be tolerated."
"India is witnessing a digital transformation. The most important point is that because of this, India's poor is feeling empowered. For instance, consider Modi Care. Out of the 2 crore registrations of Ayushman Bharat, 1.5 crore are the poor," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at the India Rising Summit.
"This government really deserves another term... fabulous kind of work has been done by this government. I would definitely say 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar'," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.
Need to focus on intellectual property created in India: Robin Raina
"We need to differentiate between exports and exports related to intellectual property created in India. We don't see an MNC coming out of India. There has to be an absolute focus on intellectual property rights generation," says Robin Raina, CEO, Ebix Inc.
"While the government has created access through Ayushman Bharat, it has not helped to create infrastructure. We also need to look at cost, we are doing at one-tenth of the world cost... delivering healthcare is actually very expensive. The third is quality, there should be no compromise... government needs to invest in skilling. They have to allow corporatisation of medical education," says Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals
Need to focus on cost of doing business after ease of doing business: Subhash Chandra Garg
"We need to concentrate on cost of doing business after ease of doing business," says Subhash Chandra Garg
'We have acted in wide range of areas, and one of the areas civil aviation is growing... is simply because a lot of support and focus has been given," says Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.
"We can do much more in terms of being an aviation superpower," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.
"I dare say we would beat the likes of Emirates and Qatar, all we need is a level playing field given to airlines, unfortunately that is not happening," says Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.
"There is an aviation revolution happening in this country... It's been a terrific ride for the aviation space," Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet
"Now we need to raise our aims higher. We would not be satisfied with capturing Indian markets, we need to capture international markets..." says Subhash Chandra Garg.
"India's aspiration is getting clearly captured... with $10 trillion being our goal will drive our policies. In more concrete terms, I think going forward would not be as easy, it would require a lot of actions. One of the big things is to make factors of production very competitive," says DEA Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.
"We need to crack areas which keep India backwards," says Amitabh Kant.
The second session, 'Get Set Grow', with Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs, Subhash Chandra Garg and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, among others, has started.
"Its been 70 years and so many human lives have been lost. Loss of human life is a loss, irrespective of which side of the border. I would request the countries to decide their borders, in terms of geography, and put an end to this dilemma," Sadhguru on national security and the dastardly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
"Some people support those who raise their voice against the unity of this country, and once there is a terror attack, like the Pulwama attack, they go and hide behind their doors," Baba Ramdev said.
"Paksitan which is now 'napaak' (impure) we should purify them. Pakistan's prime minister is a puppet in the hands of the army, he's impotent," Baba Ramdev on the Pulwama attack.