App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India means economic uplift as well as rise in citizens' confidence: PM Modi

With nearly a year to go before the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about numbers as well as qualitative achievements of the NDA government.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his National Democratic Alliance government was focused on uplifting the country not just in terms of economic and social metrics but also in terms of the self-confidence of Indians.

With nearly a year to go before the general elections, the Prime Minister highlighted strides that the government had made in areas such as healthcare, education, power and corruption in a speech-cum-presentation laced with statistics.

But equally he pointed to qualitative achievements the country had made – such as the Indian government’s rising clout as a global power. “When we say Rising India, we mean there should be a rise in the faith of our countrymen in the government,” he said.

related news

The Prime Minister said the ruling BJP government had changed the lives of crores of people through schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, which aims to provide free gas cylinders to 80 million poor families in rural India, and through power projects that had brought down the number of un-electrified villages from about 18,000 in 2014 to less than 5,000 now.

Modi especially spent time outlining the government’s focus in the country’s North East region, pointing out that as Prime Minister, he had made 29 trips to the seven sisters, the most recent being today.

“My government has doubled the number of public toilets in the country from 6.5 crore in 2014 to 13 crore. Sanitation coverage has increased from 39 percent then to 80 percent now,” the PM said.

The PM used the occasion to also dwell on administrative changes that had been achieved on his watch. “In 2010, when the country faced a massive blackout due to grid failure, it was because various ministries did not talk to each other. Now that does not happen,” he said.

The PM also touched upon the NDA government’s vision of ‘New India by 2022’, saying that by the time the country’s reached its 75th year of independence, his government will have transformed it fully.

He added that to achieve that, the Modi government was focused on bringing about a cultural change in people’s attitudes, where initiatives are led by citizens, and pointed to examples such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which he said had become a mass movement.

tags #Business #Narendra Modi #News18 Rising India Summit #Rising India Summit

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC