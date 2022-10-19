Rising global interest rates take sheen off foreign currency deposits

Representational image

Fund flows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank, or FCNR (B), deposits failed to rise significantly in July and August, despite measures unveiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to boost inflows and alleviate pressure on the rupee.

An FCNR account is meant for those who wish to hold deposits in a foreign currency.

FCNR (B) inflows reached $16.02 billion in August, only marginally higher than $15.87 billion in July and down from $19.33 billion in August 2021, according to RBI data released on October 17. In March 2022, FCNR (B) deposits totalled $16.92 billion.

On July 6, the RBI, as a part of broader set of measures to halt the rupee’s rapid depreciation against the dollar, gave banks greater freedom to raise foreign currency deposits from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Announcing the measures, the RBI said it exempted FCNR (B) deposits of banks from computation of Net Demand and Time Liabilities to maintain Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), among other changes. This relaxation is available for deposits mobilised up to November 4.

CRR is the percentage of banks' deposits maintained in the form of cash. SLR is the percentage of commercial banks' net demand and time liabilities maintained as approved securities

The RBI also decided to temporarily permit banks to raise fresh FCNR (B) and NRE deposits without reference to current regulations on interest rates with effect from July 7. This relaxation is available up to October 31. NRE, or Non-Resident External account, is an account maintained by NRIs to transfer foreign earnings to India.

Following the RBI’s move, banks had increased FCNR (B) deposit rates to mobilise deposits given continuous hikes in the repo rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

At present, State Bank of India (SBI) offers an interest rate of 3.45 percent to 3.90 percent on FCNR (B) US dollar deposits for tenors of one year to five years. ICICI Bank’s rates range from 3.30 percent to 4.15 percent for the same tenors.

Presently, interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits are subject to ceilings of overnight Alternative Reference Rate (ARR) for the respective currency/ swap and a premium of 250 basis points for deposits of 1-3 years maturity, according to bankers. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. ARRs are considered to be free of bank credit risk.

Lacklustre response

Bankers said the response had been lacklustre. This is largely due to the narrowing rate differential with global deposits as the US Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive rate hike path to quell inflation, they said.

The Fed has increased the federal funds rate by 300 basis points so far in 2022, compared with a 190 bps repo rate hike by the MPC in the same period. Rate transmission typically happens when banks pass on the rate hikes to consumers through loans and deposits. NRIs typically hold FCNR (B) deposits primarily because of an interest rate advantage.

“Banks very well want to mobilise FCNR (B) deposits and rates are increasing across the board,” said Ajay Khurana, an executive director at Bank of Baroda. “The question to ask is whether NRIs are sufficiently incentivised (to deposit dollars in India) at a time when globally policy rates are increasing faster than those of the RBI.”

Before the start of the rate hike cycle, the Fed funds rate was 0-0.25 percent, while the RBI’s repo rate was 4 percent. Currently, the Fed funds rate stands at 3.00-3.25 percent and the repo rate is 5.90 percent.

A slowdown in growth worldwide and high cost of swaps are also among the reasons why FCNR (B) deposits not increasing at the desired pace, added Khurana.

Other bankers agreed with Khurana’s view.

“If foreign inflows have to pour in significantly, there has to be an incentive for depositors to park their money,” said V Lakshmanan, head of treasury at Federal Bank.

Swap scheme unlikely

In 2013, the taper tantrums caused by the unexpected and potential tightening of US monetary policy led to a precipitous fall in the rupee to a then record low of 68.80 per dollar.

In response, newly appointed RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan announced measures in September 2013 to bolster forex reserves and stabilise the rupee. Those measures garnered $34 billion.

As a part of the measures announced in 2013, the RBI bore the risk in a swap scheme for banks. This made mobilisation of leveraged FCNR (B) deposits highly lucrative.

However, such a scheme is unlikely to be announced this time looking at the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar and the extent of forex reserves, bankers and analysts said.

“We do not expect the RBI to announce measures in which it will bear the risk in a swap scheme for banks,” said Bank of Baroda’s Khurana. “Today, the pace of rupee’s depreciation is far less than what it was in 2013. The RBI, too, has enough forex reserves to defend the rupee.”

In 2013, the LIBOR-linked overseas rates were less attractive than what was offered in India, said Shyam Mani, head - NRI and SME, CSB Bank. Currently, the ARR, is equal or more attractive in the country of residence of NRIs, he added.

LIBOR is short for the London Interbank Offer Rate.

Will flows increase?

According to experts, an significant increase in FCNR (B) deposits may not be on the cards at least until there is stability across markets and the interest rate differential widens further.

“Since the current structure is not like how it was in 2013, we were not quite surprised with the data and in the current situation, any substantial increase in FCNR (B) deposits appears unlikely,” said Federal Bank’s Lakshmanan.

According to Arun Malhotra, founding partner and portfolio manager at CapGrow Capital Advisors, the differential between US interest rates and FCNR (B) deposits needs to be wider for banks to increase inflows, and the global economy also needs to stabilise.

Apart from that, bankers said a lot would depend on how interest rates fare in the coming months, especially the pace at which the Fed hikes rates, given US inflation.

“How the interest rates offered by Indian banks fare over interest rates available in their country of residence will be a key determining factor in the coming days,” added CSB Bank’s Mani.

According to Punit Patni, a research analyst at Swastika Investmart, the rate hikes globally and hawkish commentary by central banks are expected to continue internationally to tame scorching inflation.

Domestic banks won’t be able to match international rates, leading to a muted response toward FCNR (B) deposits despite the regulatory relaxations and incentives on offer, he added.