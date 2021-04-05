Rising COVID-19 cases: FMCG companies adapt fast amid lockdowns, curbs

The preparation comes as companies suffered huge setbacks in 2020 during the complete national lockdown implemented while India was battling with its first wave of the coronavirus. (Image Source: Reuters)

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are bracing for new lockdowns across states and regions as COVID-19 cases surge again in India.

Teams have been put on “hyper-alert” to ensure that supply chains are uninterrupted in the case of disruptions due to localised lockdowns and curfews to combat the rising COVID-19 infections, The Economic Times reported.

This preparation comes as companies suffered huge setbacks in 2020 during the complete national lockdown implemented while India was battling with its first wave of the coronavirus.

On April 4 night, Maharashtra announced weekend lockdowns and curfew timings through the week (till April 31 at least) and companies are awaiting clarity on what items are ‘essential’ under the new restrictions, the report said.

Bisleri CEO Angelo George told the paper that their teams have been put on hyper-alert to ensure that inventory stocks are “as close to demand centres as possible, supply cycles are quicker and in higher quantities.”

He added that the industry requires “further clarity on what all qualifies as essentials.”

In the meantime, FMCG companies at large have stepped up supply chain agility, and moved to a more “decentralised and local approach” to ensure adequate stock and reduce disruption of key raw materials in case of shortages down the line.

Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products said the company has cut their time cycle for inventory replenishment by half from the industry standard average of 8-10 days to 5 days.

Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products said that inventory management has been “optimised” to ensure maximum production across plants in case of “sudden disruptions.”

Dabur India head Mohit Malhotra said the company has learnt from last year and is “streamlining supply and production in areas where curbs are put in place – including excess and frequent supply to distributors in impacted markets.”

Besides the supply side management, FMCG companies are hoping that low-level curbs on inter-state movement would allow e-commerce sales to continue.