Rising coronavirus cases in Mysuru puts spotlight on Jubilant Generics

Increasing novel coronavirus cases in Mysuru region has put the spotlight on the Jubilant Generics, where over 27 of its workers with no travel history tested positive for COVID-19.

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking investigation into this issue has also been submitted to the Karnataka High Court.

Some reports suggests that a related case with regard to Jubilant Pharma could be as high as 31.

The petitioner, Geeta Mishra, has also brought this to the notice to Chief Secretary, government of Karnataka and Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru.

“…careless/negligent handling of the situation by the Owner of said Company, the COVID-19 had spread to various parts of the Mysuru District as well as other parts of the Karnataka.” the PIL read. The petition was filed by GR Mohan on behalf of Geeta Mishra.

Jubilant Generics manufactures essential medicines and drugs such as Azithromycin dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate, which is used for treating bacterial infections such as respiratory infections. Jubilant Bhartia group is the parent company of the firm.

On March 26, an employee (patient 52) of the pharma company tested positive for novel coronavirus pandemic. He did not have any travel history nor was he a secondary contact. Soon after more than 20 people, who were either employees or their relatives, tested positive. This number was 27 as of April 6.

The plant was shut down and over 1,000 employees were quarantined following this.

The company had reportedly imported chemicals from China, which arrived to Nanjangund via containers at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. The petition alleges that the chemical imports, which came in an air conditioned container truck is the root cause of the virus outbreak in Mysuru.

However, the company has refuted these allegations. The company has said that the employee did not come to work starting March 21 till March 26 when he tested positive. It said it has been sharing all required information and providing assistance to concerned authorities. This includes health department, which visited the plant on March 27.

While the company did import drugs, it came in normal containers at a temperature above 32 degrees. In addition, the virus cannot survive more than 72 hours.

“It would be premature for any conclusions to be made on the role of raw material in spread of the virus,” the company added. The company is awaiting results of the samples taken by the government authorities.