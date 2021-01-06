MARKET NEWS

Rishad Premji remembers grandparents on Wipro's 75th anniversary

Rishad Premji posted a picture of his grandparents Gulbanoo and MH Premji on Twitter

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
On the occasion of the Wipro’s 75th anniversary, Chairman Rishad Premji has shared his grandparent’s story.

Premji posted a picture of his grandparents on microblogging site Twitter and captioned it: “My grandparents Gulbanoo & MH Premji.”

Speaking about them he said that his grandmother was a doctor who helped found a children’s hospital, while his grandfather founded Western India Vegetable Products – which would later become Wipro.

“They were a special couple, devoted to progressive causes. I didn’t know him at all but I still miss her,” he wrote, terming it the “Story of Wipro”.

Rishad took over as Chairman of the IT giant after his father Azim Premji stepped down in 2019. Wipro went public in 1946 and Azim Premji took over the reins in 1968 after the death of his father Muhammed Hasham Premji in 1966. The company changed focus to IT in 1980 taking advantage of the technology boom.

