Rise in FASTag users indicates toll collections on the mend

With FASTag users crossing the milestone of two-crore mark, the toll collections seem to be slowly recovering from the COVID-19 blues.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on November 11 said 75 percent of the total toll collections is carried out via FASTags, registering a growth of 400 percent in a year while total daily toll collection at Rs 92 crore compared to Rs 70 crore a year ago.

FASTags are set to become mandatory for all four-wheelers from January next year.

Samir Kanabar, Partner, EY India, says the resurgence seen in toll collections is a very positive sign for the road sector, which has been under the cosh due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The thrust has been on infrastructure. The number of kilometres being built is also effectively being enhanced to speed up the road infrastructure. The government has an ambitious $1.46 trillion for the infrastructure sector and any infra project setup has to generate revenues. The recovery in toll collections can be viewed as a green shoot," he told Moneycontrol.

Improvement in toll collections will come as a relief to NHAI, which faces a daunting debt servicing blockade.

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, which reported a net loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, also said that it is witnessing a surge in toll collections for all projects.

It said nationwide phased unlocking and onset of festive season in India led to a heartening rebound in toll collections across projects during the quarter.