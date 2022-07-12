Rise in commodity prices to put pressure on consumer food makers' profits: Report

Heightened volatility in key agricultural commodities prices is likely to put pressure on profits of consumer food manufacturers if they are unable to pass on the rising costs, according to a report.

Crisil Research on July 12 said the prices of several key commodities will increase this financial year, including wheat and maida by 7-8 percent, gram and gram flour by 6-8 percent and milk and sugar by 1 percent.

However, the prices of key oils will trend down on a high base by 14-16 per cent, including palm and soy oil by 16-17 per cent, and sunflower oil by 10-12 per cent, it added. The report noted that edible oil prices increased 35 per cent in fiscal 2021 and a further 40 per cent in fiscal 2022 due to the pandemic and lower supply from top oil-producing countries such as South America, Brazil and Malaysia. The prices have climbed a further 40 per cent since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Last fiscal, the prices of wheat had risen by 10 per cent, maida 7 per cent, gram 5 per cent, gram flour 6 per cent, milk 11 per cent, sugar 5 per cent and palm oil by 38 per cent, the report said. "Considering the price trends, pressure on raw material cost is expected to be higher for key maida and wheat procurers such as manufacturers of biscuits and ready-to-eat foods this fiscal. On the other hand, for snack manufacturers, which have a higher exposure to besan and edible oil, raw material prices would increase only marginally despite a 6-8 per cent rise in besan prices because edible oil prices are expected to log a sharp fall," Crisil Research Director Pushan Sharma said.

He also said that key consumers of milk and sugar such as the ice-cream and chocolate industries, would see a marginal increase in raw material cost. "This rise in costs of key commodity prices is likely to hit the bottom line of the consumer food manufacturers if they are unable to pass it on to their customers," Sharma said. Two key reasons for increased volatility in agri-commodity prices are changing climatic conditions and increased geopolitical risk, as per the report.

With about 50 percent of Indian agricultural land dependent on rainfall for irrigation, a fluctuation in rainfall affects yields to a great extent. An increase in the number of cyclones and heat waves is also affecting agricultural productivity. International trade in commodities such as edible oil and maize, on the other hand, has been impacted by heightened geopolitical tensions, the report said.