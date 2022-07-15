English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RINL floats global tender for coking coal, PCI supply

    

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)


    Steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has floated a global tender for supply of coking coal and pulverised coal injection. The tender is for supply of 3.75 lakh metric tonne (MT) coking coal and 75,000 MT pulverised coal injection (PCI).


    


    The last date to submit bids is July 27, 2022 before 10:30 a.m, the Visakhapatnam-based steel PSU said. Interested parties can download the tender from the company’s website, it said. Coking coal is a raw material used to manufacture steel through blast furnace route while pulverised coal is used by steelmakers in the blast furnace as an auxiliary fuel.


    

    PCI is a process that involves injecting large volumes of fine coal particles into the raceway of the blast furnace. Under Ministry of Steel, RINL is among top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonne.

    PTI
