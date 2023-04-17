 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RINL extends deadline for submission of EoIs for new business model

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

In a first, the steel maker is exploring a business model wherein it will supply finished steel products to companies which will either fund its working capital or supply one or more raw materials.

State-owned RINL has extended till April 20 the deadline for submitting expression of interest (EoI) for a business model wherein it seeks working capital in exchange of supply of steel.

Earlier, the deadline was April 15, 2023.

RINL has invited EoIs from companies which have interest in steel and steel-making raw materials to partner with it for the supply of steel.
In a notification, RINL said the last date for submission of EoIs is revised to April 20, 2023 till 15:00 hours.