Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

RInfra bags Rs 1,907 crore contract for Nagpur-Mumbai e-way package-7

The contract involves the development of package-7 from 296 km to 347 km, which is a part of Maharashtra government's flagship Rs 46,000-crore and over 700 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg project, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 1,907 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for package-7 of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project.

The contract involves the development of package-7 from 296 km to 347 km, which is a part of Maharashtra government's flagship Rs 46,000-crore and over 700 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg project, a statement said.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement and construction of six-lane expressway and associated structures and project facilities. The work is expected to be completed in 30 months from the appointed date.

"This marquee project will add great value to our order book, which now exceeds Rs 10,000 crore in the state itself, along with other prestigious projects like the Versova-Bandra Sea Link and Mumbai Metro elevated packages," said Arun Gupta, chief executive officer - EPC, RInfra.

He further said the company is keenly pursuing project opportunities worth around Rs 2 trillion to increase its EPC (engineering procurement construction) order book to Rs 50,000 crore by the current financial year.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 02:47 pm

