RInfra, Astaldi JV wins Rs 1,584 cr contract from Mumbai Metro

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today said its joint venture with Italy's Astaldi SPA has won a contract worth Rs 1,584 crore for a Mumbai Metro line.

"RInfra EPC has received the Letter of Award from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for three packages worth Rs 1,584 crore for construction of North-South Metro-4 corridor which will run between Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala," RInfra said in a statement.

RInfra had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for five packages in a joint venture with Astaldi, it said.

The scope of work includes part design and construction of elevated viaduct and stations (excluding architectural finishing and pre-engineered steel roof structure of stations) of Line 4, the statement said.

This includes entry and exit structures of the stations.

The 32.32-km long Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro will connect Wadala in central Mumbai with the neighbouring Thane district via the Eastern Express highway, the statement said.

According to MMRDA, the Metro Corridor will provide more North-South rail connectivity and reduce the burden on the suburban rail network.

RInfra EPC CEO Arun Gupta said the company is well positioned in emerging Metro Rail market and poised to capture a sizeable share.

The company said it is keenly pursuing project opportunities worth around Rs 2 lakh crore to increase the EPC order book to Rs 50,000 crore by 2018-19.

It said RInfra EPC has executed large-scale projects worth Rs 33,000 crore including the ultra mega power project (UMPP) of 3,960 MW at Sasan, Madhya Pradesh. The infrastructure major has been focusing on projects in power, roads, railways, defence and ports.