RIL's subsidiary REC Group to showcase new solar panels at Renewable Energy India

Norwegian solar energy firm REC Group and its new parent company, Reliance Industries Limited, are exhibiting their new Alpha Pure-R solar panel at Renewable Energy India (REI), India's leading B2B expo for the renewable energy sector, from September 28 to 30 in Noida, just one year after launching the 2022 Intersolar Award winner, REC Alpha Pure.

The new Alpha Pure-R premium solar panel, which was introduced at Intersolar Europe in May, is one of REC's most recent inventions on display.

REC stated it has increased its Alpha HJT production capacity in Singapore for the new solar panel, demonstrating its dedication to provide its customers with cutting-edge solar goods. Along with Reliance, the businesses are actively seeking qualified candidates for their new Solar Giga plant in Jamnagar, India.

REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker said, “The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling. With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS compliant REC Alpha Pure Series. We are proud to report that the REC Alpha Pure won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2022 – so the new REC Alpha Pure-R builds on a great heritage!”

The REC Alpha Pure-R goes into production in August 2022 at REC’s new production lines in Singapore, where REC is doubling its Alpha HJT product line capacity from 600 MW to 1.2 GW.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a new Solar Giga factory, is being constructed on more than 5,000 acres of land in Jamnagar, India, by Reliance. One of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in the world, it will produce high-power solar panels using cutting-edge technology, storage, electrolyzers, e-mobility, research and development, and basic raw materials.

The new Solar Giga Factory in Jamnagar helps Reliance and REC achieve their stated goal of empowering people all over the world through clean solar energy, bringing them one step closer to bridging the green energy gap in India and around the world.

Jan Enno Bicker explains: “We have huge expansion plans in the region, and we are looking for new talents to join Jamnagar's Solar Giga Factory and our Centre for Excellence in Singapore. As we care about people and environment, we are looking for new team members who are passionate about creating a cleaner planet for a secure future with us!”