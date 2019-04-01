RIL touches record high; m-cap inches close to Rs 9 lakh cr

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 3 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,406.50 during the day, with its market valuation inching close to Rs 9 lakh crore mark. The stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,406.50 -- its record high -- during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 1,391.55, up 2.09 per cent.

On the NSE, shares went up by 2 per cent to close at Rs 1,391.85.

The market valuation of the company rose sharply by Rs 18,083.94 crore to Rs 8,82,060.94 crore on the BSE. With this, the company's m-cap is just short of Rs 17,939.06 crore to cross the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

RIL is currently the most valued Indian firm followed by TCS (Rs 7,62,221.91 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 6,29,097.44 crore), HUL (Rs 3,65,835.04 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,64,449.12 crore) in the top five list.

Reliance Industries (RIL) had last year became the first Indian company to cross Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation.