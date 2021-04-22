RIL supplying 700 tonnes of oxygen daily to 3 states and 3 UTs

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has upped the ante and joined the nation’s ongoing battle against a relentless second wave of COVID-19 which has bludgeoned the healthcare system and led to an alarming rise in fatalities.

The energy-to-digital diversified conglomerate has upgraded systems and altered manufacturing procedures at the world’s largest oil refining complex at Jamnagar, Gujarat to mass produce a critical ingredient required by COVID-19 patients with intense symptoms – medical grade oxygen. Typically, a refinery like Jamnagar does not produce medical grade oxygen and is used to convert crude oil into products such as diesel, petrol and jet fuel.

“The Jamnagar refiner is currently producing 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis ,” said a spokesperson of Reliance Industries in response to an email query from Moneycontrol on the firm’s oxygen supply strategy.

“ If required, we can scale it up,” he added.

Three badly hit states, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and the union territories of Diu, Daman and Silvassa are currently the beneficiaries of this move by RIL.

Thursday also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. The PM spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

“Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 metric tonnes per day of liquid medical oxygen, Government of India has from April 21, allocated 6,822 metric tonnes per day to these states,” a PIB release said.

“We are setting up facilities in Hazira at two locations. One is functional, the other will start soon,” RIL added when posed with a query on new manufacturing options beyond Jamnagar.

According to a PTI report on RIL’s big CSR (corporate social responsibility ) push, oxygen supplies to states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will provide relief to over 70,000 critically ill patients everyday. The entire supply of oxygen, including transportation in special tankers at minus 183 degree Celsius is made at no cost to the state governments, the report added.

The demand for oxygen in India has skyrocketed during the harsher second wave of COVID-19. According to a report by The Times of India, prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the national demand hovered around 700 metric tonnes per day and that daily requirement has now hit an estimated 5,500 metric tonnes.

In related developments, on Thursday, the Home Ministry issued an order stating that there would be no restrictions on the supply of medical oxygen between states. The Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the present situation and asked the central government to present a national plan on COVID-19 management covering aspects like oxygen and essential drugs supply, vaccination and lockdown. The apex court is scheduled to take up the matter for hearing again on Friday.

With Inputs From PTI