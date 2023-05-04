English
    RIL shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

    The financial services arm will be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited and will be listed on BSE as well as NSE.

    Shubhangi Mathur
    May 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
    Reliance Industries Limited’s shareholders and its secured and unsecured creditors have approved the demerger of the company’s financial services business, Reliance Strategic Ventures.

    The financial services arm will now be renamed to Jio Financial Services Limited. Almost 100 percent of the votes were in favour of the demerger, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a release on May 3.

    Shareholders of Reliance Industries will receive one share of Jio Financial Services for every share held by them in the parent company, it said.

    KV Kamath will be the non-executive chairman of the demerged entity whose shares will be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

    RIL had in October 2022 approved the demerger of the financial services arm.

    At 11.34 am, RIL was trading at Rs 2,436.05 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.66 percent from the previous close.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​

    first published: May 4, 2023 11:36 am