RIL says weaker growth, high inflation and interest may weigh on global energy demand

Energy major Reliance Industries has cautioned that weaker growth, high inflation and interest rates may weigh on global energy demand going ahead even as demand remains strong currently.

On October 21, the country's largest company by market capitalisation, reported a net profit of Rs 15,512 crore in the second quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), flat on year due to volatility in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) markets and special additional excise duty (SAED) related costs. The company said that net profit would have been up 20% year-on-year, excluding the impact of the SAED-related costs.

“Performance of our O2C business reflects subdued demand and weak margin environment across downstream chemical products. Transportation fuel margins were better than last year but significantly lower sequentially,” Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

“Segment performance was also impacted by the introduction of special additional excise duties during the quarter to ensure stable supply and lower volatility in the domestic market,” he said.

Macro Signals

The company’s management told reporters in a briefing after the result that it expects oil demand to average at 99.6 million barrels a day (mb/d), up 1.9 percent million mb/d from a year ago. The European Union’s sanction on Russian products from February will be an opportunity for refiners from Asia and the Middle East to fill the gap.

The company expects middle distillate cracks to remain firm with high gas prices in the European Union and the high demand due to winter. The management also expects the polymer margins to improve with the opening of the Chinese economy and lower feedstock prices.

In the second quarter of FY23, the demand for downstream petrochemicals was impacted by volatile prices and domestic polymer and polyester demand rose only 1-2 percent. In the period, crude prices varied between $85-$125 a barrel while liquified natural gas (LNG) prices varied between $35-$71 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu).

Going ahead, the fuel demand is likely to remain stable as the full impact of economies opening up kicks in and the festive season drives up the petrochemicals demand.

Challenges

“Overall GDP growth weakness, inflation, monetary policy, interest costs – all of them are definitely areas of concern and rates continue to remain high. The Chinese export quota means that it will keep the market well supplied,” said Joint Chief Financial Officer Srikanth Venkatachari.

The company also said that freight rates remain high for both crude and product tankers.