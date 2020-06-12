RIL rights issue: Mukesh Ambani and family receive 38.39 lakh partly paid-up shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has received 5.52 lakh partly paid-up equity shares in Reliance Industries' mega Rs 53,124-crore rights issue, which closed on June 3, as per the company's BSE filing.

According to the latest shareholding pattern published on the exchange, Ambani now has 80.52 lakh equity shares (or 0.12 percent) of RIL, which increased from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue.

His family, including himself, has received 38,39,278 partly paid-up rights equity shares, taking their total shareholding to 5,60,01,426 shares (0.85 percent), up from 5,21,62,148 equity shares (0.84 percent) held earlier.

His wife Nita Ambani, and childern Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani also received 5.52 lakh partly paid-up equity shares each of Reliance Industries. They also have 0.12 percent stake each in the firm.

His mother Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani (name in the shareholding pattern is KD Ambani) has received 10,79,174 partly paid-up equity shares of RIL. Her shareholding in the RIL stood at 0.24 percent.

Promoter and promoter group, in total, have received 22.50 crore partly paid-up equity shares in the rights issue, taking their total shareholding in Reliance Industries to 50.29 percent, up from 50.07 percent held earlier.

"The company has allotted 42,24,40,258 Rights equity shares to the eligible applicants against the issue of 42,26,26,894 equity shares," said the Reliance in its BSE filing.

"The issue of 1,86,636 Rights equity shares has been kept in abeyance by the company, pursuant to an order passed by the Honourable Special Court constituted under the Special Court," it added.

Public shareholders have received 19.74 crore partly paid-up equity shares in the right issue. Their shareholding in the oil-telecom-to-retail major has been reduced to 49.71 percent from 49.93 percent earlier.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, the major shareholder among public, has received more than 2.47 crore partly paid-up equity shares, while more than 9.14 crore partly paid-up equity shares have been allocated to foreign portfolio investors.

Reliance Industries had opened its biggest ever rights issue for subscription on May 20 and closed on June 3. The Rs 53,124-crore rights issue has received strong response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed 1.59 times and received Rs 84,000 crore worth of bids.

The company offered one rights share for every 15 equity shares held by existing shareholders. Shareholders, who received rights shares, have paid first instalment of Rs 314.25 per share (of total issue price of Rs 1,257), while the second instalment of Rs 314.25 will be paid in May 2021 and last instalment of Rs 628.50 will be paid in November 2021.

The partly paid-up rights shares will be listed on bourses on June 12.

: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."