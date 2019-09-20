App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL replaces TCS as top firm in m-cap valuation

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at Rs 7,75,092.58 crore, which is Rs 20,087.04 crore less than that of RIL's.

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday raced past TCS to clinch the title of the most valued domestic firm by market valuation, helped by a rally in its share price. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) with a market valuation of Rs 7,95,179.62 crore at close of trade on Friday stood at the top of the domestic m-cap ranking.

Shares of RIL zoomed 6.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,254.40 apiece on the BSE in line with a strong broader market.

TCS, however, fell by 1.74 per cent to close at Rs 2,065.60.

Both these heavyweight companies have in the past also competed with each other for the most valued company status.

The top five most valued firms by m-cap chart was led by RIL followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,56,546.37 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 4,26,467.98 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,54,270.94 crore).

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Reliance Industries Limited #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS

