you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL reclaims most valued co status in m-cap, replaces TCS

During afternoon trade on BSE, the market valuation of RIL stood at Rs 7,47,676.35 crore, which is Rs 8,378.48 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,39,297.87 crore m-cap.

Reliance Industries Ltd today regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation (m-cap), replacing Tata Group's TCS from the top slot.

During afternoon trade on BSE, the market valuation of RIL stood at Rs 7,47,676.35 crore, which is Rs 8,378.48 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,39,297.87 crore m-cap.

Shares of RIL surged 2.75 per cent to Rs 1,181.35 -- its lifetime high on BSE today.

On the other hand, shares of TCS fell by 0.79 per cent to Rs 1,929.55.

TCS had first replaced RIL as the most valued firm more than five years ago.

So far this year, RIL shares have surged over 28 per cent, while those of TCS

slumped 28.5 per cent.

Reliance Industries had earlier this month crossed the USD 100-billion market capitalisation mark.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 01:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Industries #TCS

