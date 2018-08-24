App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL raises stake in Genesis Colors to 49.46%

GCL was incorporated in November, 1998 and is in the business of retailing and wholesale of branded readymade garments, bags, footwear and accessories directly and through its subsidiary/joint ventures.

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has raised stake in Genesis Colors by just over 3 percent to 49.46 percent for Rs 8.32 crore. The firm's subsidiary, Reliance Brands Ltd "purchased an additional 3.07 percent equity holding in Genesis Colors Ltd (GCL) for about Rs 8.32 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 49.46 percent," RIL said in a regulatory filing.

GCL belongs to a similar industry as Reliance Brands Ltd. "This acquisition will add to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets," it said.

GCL's annual turnover in 2017-18 was Rs 86.02 crore. "No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares. The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of RIL's promoter / promoter group / group companies have interest in GCL," it added.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:15 pm

