RIL races past TCS to become most valued firm again

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today once again dethroned TCS to clinch the title of the most valued Indian company by market valuation. At close of trade on BSE today, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,67,457.71 crore, which is Rs 1,264.1 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,66,193.61 crore.

Shares of RIL rose by 2 percent to settle at Rs 1,210.95 on BSE, while that of TCS ended flat at Rs 2,001.25 up barely 0.04 percent. TCS had on August 10 surged past RIL to emerge as the country's most valued firm by market valuation.

Before that on August 8, RIL had surpassed the IT major. Over the past few days, TCS and RIL have been vigorously competing for the title of the most valued firm.

On July 31, Reliance Industries had regained its status as the country's most valued firm by m-cap, replacing Tata Group's crown jewel TCS from the top slot.

However, on August 1 TCS reclaimed the status. The IT major had first replaced RIL as the most valued firm more than five years ago.

Reliance Industries had last month crossed the $100 billion market capitalisation mark. On July 13, RIL's m-cap had briefly surged past the Rs 7 lakh crore mark, making it the second company after TCS to achieve the milestone.

Later on July 20, RIL's market value surged past Rs 7 lakh crore for the second time in a week.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.