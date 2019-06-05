App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL partners with Lakme Fashion Week to launch #EarthTee2 on World Environment Day

The t-shirt, designed by Yavi, is made out of R|Elan GreenGold -- a fabric that has the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Industries' (RIL) R|Elan and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) have collaborated to launch the #EarthTee2 to celebrate World Environment Day.

The t-shirt, designed by Yavi, is made out of R|Elan GreenGold -- a fabric that has the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The fabric has been manufactured by recycling 50,000 PET bottles collected at the recently-held LFW - Summer Resort ’19 edition, RIL said in a statement.

"The design of the #EarthTee2 collection showcases concentric cycles, signifying the economic and environmental benefits of recycling and repurposing materials.," Yavi said about the design.

R|Elan and LFW have also launched a digital campaign called #PlanetHeroes to showcase the efforts of people from different fields who have found solutions to environmental problems.

While launching the #EarthTee2, Mr Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, RIL said “The #EarthTee2 is an invitation to you to participate in our ‘Fashion For Earth’ movement. It is imperative that we all come together in spreading awareness about sustainable fabrics, fashion and living. We urge people to join in to conserve the environment and save our Mother Earth. In our business, we are committed to embracing sustainable business development and focusing on promoting the concept of Circular Economy.”

Speaking of the initiative, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, “Lakme Fashion Week is happy to collaborate with R|Elan™ to contribute towards a greener planet and hope this innovation will become a movement across events in the country. LFW has pushed the agenda towards sustainability for the past few years and we are glad that the conversation now seems to be developing strongly with brands and consumers now adopting this narrative.”

#EarthTee was launched on World Environment Day 2018 in collaboration with designer Anita Dongre.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Reliance Industries #World Environment Day

