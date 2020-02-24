RIL-Microsoft partnership to define the decade: Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani added that the India US President Donald Trump will see is "very different" from what other US Presidents have seen.
Reliance Industries' (RIL) partnership with Microsoft will be the defining partnership of the decade, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.
Ambani made the statement during a conversation with Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO 2020 Summit in Mumbai.
Ambani also commented on US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to India, saying that the India Trump will see will be very different from the one seen by past US presidents on their visits.
(This copy will be updated with further developments.)
