you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL-Microsoft partnership to define the decade: Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani added that the India US President Donald Trump will see is "very different" from what other US Presidents have seen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries' (RIL) partnership with Microsoft will be the defining partnership of the decade, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani made the statement during a conversation with Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO 2020 Summit in Mumbai.

Ambani also commented on US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to India, saying that the India Trump will see will be very different from the one seen by past US presidents on their visits.

(This copy will be updated with further developments.)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Microsoft #Reliance Industries

