RIL-Microsoft partnership to define the decade: Mukesh Ambani to Satya Nadella

Reliance Industries' (RIL) partnership with Microsoft will be the defining partnership of the decade, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

Ambani made the statement during a conversation with Microsoft chief executive officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at the Future Decoded CEO 2020 Summit in Mumbai.

Ambani also commented on US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to India, saying that the India Trump will see will be very different from the one seen by past US presidents on their visits.

(This copy will be updated with further developments.)

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.