App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 20, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

RIL gets green nod for Rs 2,338 cr expansion project in Maharashtra

"The environment clearance has been given to the RIL's expansion and debottlenecking of petrochemical project at Nagothane," a senior Environment Ministry official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) has received environment clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Raigad district of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 2,338 crore.

"The environment clearance has been given to the RIL's expansion and debottlenecking of petrochemical project at Nagothane," a senior Environment Ministry official said.

The approval, given based on the recommendations of an expert panel, is subject to compliance of certain conditions, the official said.

The proposal is to expand the gas cracker and downstream plants located at Nagothane village in Raigad district by way of debottlenecking, expansion and change of fuel in captive power plant (CPP) along with expansion and rebuilding of residential township.

related news

The cost of the proposed project, expected to be commissioned in stages, is estimated to be Rs 2,338 crore, the official added. As per the proposal, no additional land and manpower is required for the proposed project.

It has 744 hectare land and 1,794 manpower at present. The company manufactures wide range of products such as Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol, Linear Low Density High Density Polyethylene (LLHDPE), Hexene-1 and others along with a gas-based CPP.

Presently, RIL Nagothane uses a mixture of ethane and propane to produce downstream products and by-products. The proposal is to modify its feedstock ratio in its gas cracker plant owing to availability of imported shale gas ethane.

With the proposed change in feedstock mixture resulting in higher production of ethylene, the company wants to expand the capacities of downstream products/by-products to accommodate the increased ethyelene production.

That apart, the company has proposed to enhance CPP capacity from 85 mw to 100 mw by way of refurbishing and also use ethane as a fuel owing to its economic viability and availability. Further, the proposed project also includes expansion of the existing township with additional residential apartments within the township area.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Business #Companies #Maharashtra #Reliance Industries

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.