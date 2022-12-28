 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RIL Family Day 2022 | India can become $40 trillion economy by 2047, says Mukesh Ambani

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

The next 25 years will be the most transformational in the 5,000-year-old history of India, the RIL chief said.

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)

The world is seeing the 21st century as "India's century", and the country can become a "$40 trillion economy by 2047", Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on December 28, in a virtual address marking the 90th birth anniversary of RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

"India will enter an era of prosperity, an abundance of opportunity and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion people", Ambani said in his RIL Family Day address, further noting that the country is being considered globally as a "shining spot".

The next 25 years will be the most transformational in the 5,000-year-old history of India, he added.

"This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth. We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047 in a sustainable and stable manner," Ambani claimed.

The RIL Family Day, this year, also marked 20 years since Ambani took over as the chief of the mega-conglomerate.

On RIL's future, the billionaire businessman said the company will continue to grow like a "banyan tree". "Its branches will spread wider and roots will go deeper. We will always remember our founder Dhirubhai Ambani with immense gratitude, who planted the seed of this tree," he said.