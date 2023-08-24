RIL and Oberoi to manage 3 hospitality projects together

Reliance Industries and Oberoi Hotels will co-manage the three hospitality projects

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on August 24 that it has reached an agreement with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three locations in India and the UK.

The properties include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat, RIL said in a press release.

Anant Vilas is the first metro-centric resort to be developed as part of Oberoi's legendary luxury 'Vilas' portfolio. Anant Vilas is located in Mumbai's thriving business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex.

Stoke Park Limited, a RIL subsidiary, owns sports and recreational facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities, and one of Europe's top-rated golf courses. Oberoi will collaborate with RIL to update the facilities and transform it into an iconic world-class resort, providing guests with a memorable stay.

The yet-unnamed project in Gujarat is being implemented as another iconic hotel project to boost the Gujarat state's tourism potential.

"Oberoi has an unparalleled track record of providing outstanding customer service in the hospitality industry globally. Oberoi has in their portfolio several palaces and other historic properties that have been enhanced while preserving the character and vision of the historic properties," RIL said in the statement.

