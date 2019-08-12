RIL AGM today: Here's where to watch, timing and venue

India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation -- Reliance Industries (RIL) -- will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. The meet would be eyed by both investors as well as the analyst community.

There could be announcements on launch of Jio Phone 3, commercial rollout and pricing of Jio’s broadband service GigaFiber, and triple play plan for GigaFiber, which bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.

Live video feed of RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech can we viewed on the following sources:

