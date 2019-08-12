App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL AGM today: Here's where to watch, timing and venue

The AGM is likely to begin at 11:00 am

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s second-largest company by market capitalisation -- Reliance Industries (RIL) -- will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12 in Mumbai. The meet would be eyed by both investors as well as the analyst community.

There could be announcements on launch of Jio Phone 3, commercial rollout and pricing of Jio’s broadband service GigaFiber, and triple play plan for GigaFiber, which bundles broadband, landline as well as television services, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources.

The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. It will begin at 11:00 am.

Live video feed of RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech can we viewed on the following sources:

YouTube channels
Flame Of Truth

Jio

Facebook
Reliance Industries

Jio

Twitter
@FlameOfTruth

@RelianceJio

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Reliance #RIL

