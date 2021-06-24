RIL AGM | One in every eight Indians shops with Reliance Retail: Mukesh Ambani

Image: Shutterstock

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries (RIL) has set an ambitious target for the company’s retail business. While addressing shareholders at the 44th Annual General Meeting of the company, Ambani talked about the goal to be amongst the top ten retailers globally in the coming years.

He also projected a 3X growth for the retail business in the next three-five years. The retail arm of the oil-to-telecom giant, houses retail chains such as Reliance Trends, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, Reliance Digital besides its e-commerce offerings such as Ajio.com and omnichannel platform JioMart.

According to Ambani, Reliance Retail continues to be the undisputed leader in organised retailing in the country, with a scale that is more than six times the next competitor. Today, Ambani said at the AGM, one in every eight Indians shops with Reliance Retail.

Analysts believe the retail business could be the next growth driver for RIL going ahead.

“The Chairman gave very big targets and has great expectations from the retail business. Even if it manages to achieve a large portion of its ambitions, it will be a force to reckon with globally," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

RIL has kept a huge target of growing reliance retail at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 24-44 percent during next three to five years, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. “This reiterates company's focus on encashing huge retail growth story,” he added.

RIL’s move to capture a biggest share of the retail market will also shift lot of unorganised market to organised market.

A recent report by Goldman Sachs estimated that while FY21 has been a subdued year due to the pandemic, Reliance Retail’s EBITDA will grow by ten times over the next 10 years. It also said that the retail business is going to be the next growth driver for RIL.

Highlights of FY21

Despite a challenging environment as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Retail delivered a steady performance in the financial year 2021, informed Ambani. Reliance Retail clocked a revenue of Rs 1,53,818 crore and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 9,842 crore in FY21.

The company has added 1500 new stores during the year across the categories and now its total store count stands at 12,711.

Its apparel business, Ambani said, sold nearly five lakh units per day and over 18 crore units during the year. “This is equivalent to dressing the entire population of the UK, Germany, and Spain once.”

The RIL Chairman also highlighted that the consumer electronics business sold 4.5 crore units of electronics last year which translates to over 120,000 units per day.

Reliance Retail’s grocery business, which includes supermarket chains like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, sold over a billion units of groceries or about 30 lakh units per day. Overall, Ambani informed that the retail unit had created 65,000 jobs last year and now employs over 2 lakh people.

Eyes on e-commerce

Reliance Retail last year had launched its omnichannel platform JioMart, which connects offline stores to consumers through an app. The platform, Ambani shared, registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day.

“JioMart's growth is a testament to its already loyal customer base, 80 percent of whom are repeat shoppers. JioMart New commerce's aim is to transform and grow the small merchant ecosystem, so our merchant partners prosper,” he added.

The fashion retailer Ajio.com, too, grew during the period and now contributes about 25 percent to Reliance Retail’s apparel business.

Analysts expect to see a lot of action from RIL in the e-commerce segment going ahead. The company also has entered into a deal with Facebook aimed at strengthening its e-commerce play, which is a work in progress. Last year, Reliance Retail had also raised Rs 47,265 crore from strategic and financial investors.

According to Harminder Sahni, Founder and Managing Director, Wazir Advisors, the company is busy tying loose ends at the moment and will go all guns blazing in the c-commerce segment, once it is ready.

Its deal with the Future Group, which currently is embroiled in legal battles, could be instrumental in winning over the e-commerce segment.

The report by Goldman Sachs projects a 50 percent market share for RIL in online grocery by FY25, with a 30 percent market share in overall e-commerce.

The blueprint

Intending to be one of the top ten retailers in the world, Ambani laid out plans for the future, which involves investment in research and development and in building supply-chain infrastructure, strengthening sourcing ecosystem, multi-fold expansion of store footprint, and fifth acquisition of businesses. The company also plans to onboard over one crore merchant partners over the next three years.

According to industry experts, its plan to acquire new companies could help the company in bringing new customers to its fold. In the last year, RIL has acquired several e-commerce companies such as lingerie player Zivame, Urban Ladder, and e-pharmacy Netmeds, and it plans to continue with this strategy going ahead too.

“RIL needs to quickly integrate these businesses and create synergies between them soon,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research.

In addition, Garg said, the infusion of funds to improve supply-chain infrastructure could help the company improve its margins significantly.

Ambani has also promised to create employment for over 10 lakh people and support many more livelihoods, while on its path to becoming one of the largest retailers in the world.

