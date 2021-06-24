RIL AGM 2021 | Under Mission Oxygen, Reliance has produced over 11% of India's liquid medical oxygen: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries.

While addressing Reliance Industries's 44th Annual General Meeting, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani apprised that in a short span of time Reliance has produced over 11% of India's medical-grade liquid oxygen, 'the highest by a single company at a single location'.

Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) became an extremely essentially commodity during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, as many states faced an acute shortage of oxygen to provide to COVID patients admitted in hospitals.

Nita Ambani, addressing the AGM on June 24, informed about Mission Oxygen- one among the 5 missions started by Reliance Foundation, to aid India's fight against COVID-19.

"As you know, India faced an acute shortage of oxygen as soon as COVID cases began to surge earlier this year. Reliance swung into action on a war footing immediately", she said.

She informed that the Jamnagar refinery was repurposed to produce high-purity medical grade liquid oxygen and, within two weeks production was ramped up to produced 1,100 metric tonnes of LMO per day.

"It would normally take over a year to set up a new medical-grade oxygen plant of this capacity. But it was a super-human effort by our Reliance engineers, who put in more than 85,000 man-hours of work in less than 10 days to make it possible", said Nita Ambani.

She further added that the oxygen being produced is being given to one out of every 10 COVID patients in India, free of cost.

Along with the production of medical oxygen, its logistics was also another major issue that many states were facing. To combat this, Reliance Foundation procured 100 new medical-grade oxygen tankers both from within India and other parts of the world, like Germany, Singapore, Saudi

Arabia, Netherlands, Belgium, Thailand, Indonesia, and put them into service within two weeks.

"We also helped in installing Oxygen Generators in several hospitals across the country, to strengthen oxygen availability. I salute all our engineers, doctors, and frontline warriors for working selflessly & tirelessly for Mission Oxygen", said Nita Ambani.